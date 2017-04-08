Street racing leads to fatal multi-car crash on I-95, police say

BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say one person was killed Saturday night and four others were injured when a race between two cars led to a serious crash in Boxford.

State police responded just before 10 p.m. to a three-car crash on the northbound side of Interstate 95 near exit 53.

Officers say numerous 911 calls reported two vehicles racing along the highway before the crash.

A BMW convertible driven by Michael Espinola, 38, of Peabody, crossed into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed and struck two vehicles on the southbound side of the highway, according to investigators.

Espinola was pronounced dead at the scene. Three adults and a 12-year-old girl in the other vehicles were taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes of traffic were shut down. They have since been reopened.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office was notified of the crash and will also be assisting with the investigation.

