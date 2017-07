BOSTON (WHDH) - Wild weather Monday afternoon sent trees and branches crashing to the ground in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Many homes on Newbern Street were left without power after some branches landed on power lines.

Crews are working to remove the trees from the road.

It’s not clear when power will be restored.

