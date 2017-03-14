Strong winds topple wind turbine in Rhode Island

NARRAGANSETT, RI (WHDH) – Strong winds have toppled a wind turbine at a Rhode Island beach.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says the wind knocked over the turbine at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett on Tuesday. It’s owned by the state Department of Environmental Management.

A photo of the turbine posted by the town’s emergency management agency showed the turbine’s metal base twisted and bent over the snow-covered beach.

Raimondo says no one was hurt and the state will fix it once the storm is over.

Winds in the area are gusting up to 55 mph.

Approximately 215,000 customers were without power Tuesday from Virginia to New England.

