Student rescues choking friend at school

La Crosse, WI (WHDH) — A Wisconsin high school student made a life saving decision when his friend began choking at the lunch table. And it was caught on camera.

In the video above you can see the young man sitting at a lunch table when he suddenly starts struggling to breathe.

That is when his friend gets up and starts the Heimlich maneuver, something he says he learned in a youth police training course.

“I could’ve been dead,” said student Will Olson. “I could be dead now. I’m thankful, I can’t say thank you enough for what he did… there’s so many words that can explain it.”

Olson was taken to the school nurse and says he is grateful for his friends quick-thinking.

