Students at Brookline H.S. stage 2 walkouts in wake of racist videos

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — Hundreds of students at Brookline High School staged two walkouts Thursday in protest after racist videos made by their classmates were found on Snapchat.

The two videos show current and former Brookline High School students using racial slurs to describe black people. One of the videos specifically targets the high school’s African-American Latino Scholars group.

Students said the videos were never addressed by school administrators until they posted the videos on other social media platforms to make them public.

“I think it took that necessary step to rip the bandage off and have the conversation,” said senior Hassan Abbirahnan.

During the two walkouts, students gathered on the steps of the school and chanted “Love not hate.” Senior Anthony Saunders said Meyer also spoke on the loudspeaker during school Thursday, apologizing for saying he did know about the videos and was sorry for withholding information.

“We are a community and we deserve to have our adminisration be transparent with us,” said Saunders.

Brookline’s superintendent said the district took action against the students in the video but was unable to say what the punishment was because of privacy laws. Brookline Police are also investigating.