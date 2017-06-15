Suit claims prison guard sexually assaulted female inmate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A female inmate has filed a lawsuit against a Maine prison guard, saying he sexually assaulted her.

The Portland Press Herald reports the woman sued Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The suit accuses Joshua Dall-Leighton of assaulting the woman during trips from the Southern Maine Re-entry Center to her job. Maine Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick and three other employees are accused of failing to report the claims or infringing on the woman’s rights.

Dall-Leighton was charged with sexual assault in November. His attorney, Neal Weinstein, says the lawsuit is a scam to gain early release.

The defendant made headlines in 2015 for donating a kidney to a woman who advertised her need for a new organ in the back window of her car.

