Super Bowl football found and returned to Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The football James White used to win Super Bowl 51 is now on display at the Patriots Hall of fame.

White said he didn’t know what happened to the football after he scored in overtime.

Someone recovered it and made sure it was returned to Foxboro.

The team’s Hall of Fame posted a picture of the football to Twitter.

Tom Brady’s game jersey, however, is still missing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)