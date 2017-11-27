Supermarket employee helps customer pay for groceries

FAIRBURN, Ga. (WHDH) — A Publix customer shared a heartwarming act of kindness he witnessed in the checkout line, and the story is spreading quickly on social media.

Dam Tyrone II said he visited a Publix in the Atlanta area the day after Thanksgiving. When the customer ahead of him didn’t have enough money to pay for their groceries, he said the cashier named Sierra pulled out her own debit card to help cover the cost.

“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” Tyrone wrote on Facebook. “She didn’t have to help out, but without hesitation, she went in her purse and paid the bill. That simple gesture easily changed someone’s life.”

He says he also reached out to Publix, encouraging the supermarket chain to give her a promotion for her selfless gesture.

“I will be sure her Store Manager knows about this,” a representative replied. “You are absolutely right! That’s what the holidays are all about.”

After witnessing the act of kindness, he said it inspired him to buy the groceries of a customer behind him on a trip to Walmart. Tyrone urged others to follow Sierra’s example.

“Many people went starving this Thanksgiving,” he wrote. “We need more people like Sierra.”

The post has so far garnered over 2,400 likes and 1,100 shares.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)