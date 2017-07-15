DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) – Surveillance cameras captured a group of people trespassing onto and vandalizing a community pool in Davie.

The video, captured June 12, shows a group of teenagers illegally entering the Scarborough Community.

Police said they spent hours in the area before throwing patio chairs and tables into the water.

One teen was also seen urinating in the hot tub and breaking a glass bottle.

“Trespassing into the pool is one thing. But, once you start breaking glass bottles, breaking the furniture, it becomes a potentially dangerous sort of hazard,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Police also released surveillance images of the group walking across the neighborhood. Police believe the group was driving a dark Nissan sedan.

A similar crime happened early on the Fourth of July, and the pool had to be closed for the holiday.

However, residents now say that enough is enough.

“I think it’s horrible, especially, you know, we’re in a nice neighborhood,” said resident Richie Mintz. “This is what happens. You have younger generation, people around us, among us, and they just have nothing better to do to vandalize and have fun jumping into the pool and damaging property.”

