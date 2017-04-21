Suspect in fatal Lawrence shooting arrested in Texas

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (WHDH) — A Haverhill man suspected of fatally shooting a Lowell woman in Lawrence on Easter Sunday has been arrested in Texas and charged with murder.

Luis Rodriguez, 24, is accused of shooting Aracelys Valdez Deleon, 40, and her companion, a 25 year-old Lawrence man on April 16.

Rodriguez was arrested early Friday morning in Sulphur Springs.

Authorities say Rodriguez opened fire at about 8 p.m. outside of the La Cava nightclub. The woman was pronounced dead, but the man survived the shooting.

Rodriguez is charged with murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned Friday at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Facility on a fugitive from justice charge and ordered held without bail.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office plans to seek a governor’s warrant in order to return Rodriguez to Massachusetts.

