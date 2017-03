ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A suspect known as the “Incognito Bandit” was caught on camera in Acton. Police say he robbed a bank on Thursday, demanded cash with the threat of violence and then ran off.

The crime was similar to 16 other bank robberies across the state.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for the ski-masked bandit.

