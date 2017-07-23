SPENCER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police confirm a suspect has died after being shot by police in Spencer, Sunday night.

Spencer Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an earlier domestic incident.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled into a driveway along Northwest Road.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle and pointed what the officer thought was a firearm in his direction. The officer fired a single shot and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he later died.

Initial investigation by police suggests the weapon was actually a pellet pistol.

