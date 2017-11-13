Suspect sought after bank robbery in Lowell

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday morning in Lowell.

According to police, a Santander Bank on Rogers Street was robbed at around 10:20 a.m. by a single person.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded cash without showing a weapon. He is described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old, around 5-foot-4, with a thin build and several freckles on his face. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect left the scene in a white van that was recovered by police on Billerica Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)