Suspect sought after man stabbed in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the face Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Austin Street and found a 27-year-old man with a cut above his left eye.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police determined the the victim and another man were arguing, which escalated into a fight. The suspect then took out a knife and cut the victim, then ran away from the scene.

Police say they have identified the suspect and are seeking a warrant for his arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

