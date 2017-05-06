Suspect wounded, 2 found dead in South Boston apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were found dead inside an apartment building in South Boston Friday night.

As officers were called in to check on someone who lives on the 11th floor, they found themselves in a gun battle.

“Officers, when they opened the door to check on the nature of the distress call and to make sure well being check,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, “they were confronted by an individual who took a shot at them and they returned fire.”

Commissioner Evans said that the suspect was shot two to three times but he is expected to survive.

After the suspect was wounded and taken into custody, police found two people dead inside the apartment.

“I believe they were residents,” said Commissioner Evans. “I don’t know what the relationship was, but I gotta believe there’s some relationship there.”

Now investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the murders, spending the night speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

“We believe we have the person who’s responsible,” said Evans. “Our officers had to use deadly force when they were confronted by deadly force and now we have our investigators in there canvassing, looking at cameras, and talking to residents to try to determine what actually played out.”

Watch the video above to here from another resident of the building.

