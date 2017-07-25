Suspicious note prompts bomb squad response at Bunker Hill Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) — An “all clear” has been given after a bomb squad was called Tuesday night to Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown, safety officials say.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. to the college for a report of suspicious note that was found on a car windshield, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Video from Sky7 showed bomb squad members searching a vehicle in parking lot 4 near Perimeter Road.

The MBTA’s Orange Line was delayed near the Community College stop due to heavy police activity. Service has since resumed.

College officials asked people to avoid the area. No additional details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

