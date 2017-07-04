SUV rolls off fishing pier into water, tow truck to rescue

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Authorities say it took a towing service about three hours to retrieve a partially submerged SUV out of the water off a fishing pier where it was parked in Maine.

Kennebunkport Fire Administrator Richard Stedman tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2tIIZB1) no one was in the new GMC when it rolled into the water at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

It was believed to have been parked at the Cape Porpoise Fishing Pier in Kennebunkport.

