Target set to open new store in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Target will open a new Boston-area store in March and the company is looking to hire dozens of employees to fill various positions.

The new “small-format” store will open at the Medford Plaza in Medford,

The new location will mark Target’s 33rd store in the Boston area.

“In addition to welcoming Target,” Jake Grossman, Co-president, The Grossman Companies, Inc. said, “we’re excited to announce a $1 million plaza improvement project which will bring additional vibrancy and excitement to the community.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance.

