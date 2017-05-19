Taunton business busted for selling marijuana-laced foods, police say

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - The owner of a Taunton smoke shop is in hot water after police say customers alerted them that marijuana-laced foods were being sold at the store.

Jays Smoke Shop at Walt’s Auto was caught Thursday selling the illegal drug-infused products, authorities said.

A customer who visited the store told police that they purchased food containing edible marijuana compounds and provided them with a store receipt.

Officers responded to the shop on Broadway Street, discovered the products and ordered the edibles bed removed from the shelves, according to police.

It’s not clear if the shop’s owner will face charges.

