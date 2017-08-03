Taunton couple’s home of 20 years destroyed in early morning blaze

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Fierce flames broke out early Thursday morning at a three-story home in Taunton, reducing it to rubble and displacing a married couple that had lived their for 20 years.

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to a home on High Street and were greeted by downed power lines, thick smoke and raging flames.

Officials said the fire started on the front porch and spread quickly. Several walls toppled over and the roof collapsed in the fire. Officials deemed it a total loss.

“It’s sad, but there are materialistic things that can be replaced,” homeowner Jean Ahmed told 7News.

The couple and their dog were able to make it out of the home safely, along with a cousin who was staying over in preparation of an upcoming family reunion.

Fire officials said one firefighter was treated for dehydration.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Taunton home goes up in flames displacing a couple who has lived there nearly 20 years. #7news pic.twitter.com/trtsuPpLJR — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 3, 2017

