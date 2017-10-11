WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island teachers’ union has cast a unanimous vote of “no confidence” with school administrators.

The Warwick Teacher’s Union announced their vote Tuesday against School Superintendent Philip Thornton and School Committee Chair Bethany Furtado.

Union President Darlene Netcoh says teachers hope the vote will encourage Thornton and Furtado to act in the best interest of students and return Warwick to its former higher level of excellence.

Thornton says he is focused on bettering schools, and Furtado denied claims that she has allowed Thornton to “run willy nilly” over the district.

The vote comes after 91 teachers called out sick Oct. 6 at Pilgrim High School during contract negotiations. Thornton canceled school during the alleged “sick-out.”

Netcoh denied the call outs were union-sanctioned, saying it is cold and flu season.

