MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Neurologists will be able to help treat potential stroke patients en route to the hospital through a new telemedicine system at New Hampshire’s Catholic Medical Center.

The first 60 minutes after someone arrives at a hospital with stroke symptoms are a critical window for starting treatments that can limit the side effects and potential damage of a stroke. The TeleStroke Ambulance Program allows ambulance crews to communicate with neurologists via a tablet to begin evaluating patients even before they get to the hospital.

Officials said the hospital’s partnership with TeleSpecialists will make a big difference for patients and communities.

Several ambulance companies are participating in the program.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)