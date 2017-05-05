Teen battling leukemia surprises friend with promposal at hospital

WORCESTER (WHDH) — A Westborough High School junior surprised his friend Friday with a promposal at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Friends Jon Tomashefsky and Justina Demetry became close over the past few months after he was diagnosed with leukemia in December. Among the kind gestures, Tomashefsky said she surprised him with a pair of custom Nike sneakers with his name on them. In return, Tomashefsky and the staff at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester organized a special promposal.

Demetry was led through the hospital, following a series of signs and arrows. At the end, she was greeted by Tomashefsky, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers and asked her to prom. She said yes.

“I’m feeling good, I’m happy and I’m looking forward to going to prom May 26,” said Tomashefsky.

Tomashefsky’s doctor said he ends his chemotherapy treatments a week before prom and is expected to make a full recovery.

