Teen stabbed behind English High School in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after police said he was stabbed behind English High School in Lynn.

Police said the stabbing possibly happened on the basketball courts behind the school. The 16-year-old was stabbed in abdomen and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries. He remains at the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

