Teenage son killed by father while trying to protect his mom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WHDH) – A 15-year-old died while trying to protect his mother from his father, family members say.According to WTVR , police responded to a 911 call just after midnight Saturday, finding 15-year-old Jaishaun Williams and his mother, Renita Wells, with gunshot wounds inside their home. Wells died at the scene, while her son later passed away at an area hospital.

Wells’ parents believe the boy was killed while protecting his mother from his father, Derrell Williams.

“I just told her the other day to get a restraining order on him because she was afraid,” Renita’s mother Rachelle Wells told the station.

Williams was arrested less an hour after their bodies were found, after he led police on a brief high-speed chase. He faces charges unrelated to their deaths, including felony eluding police, possession of drugs and gun charges.

While Williams has not been charged in the deaths of his wife and son, police confirmed they were not looking for any suspects in their murders.