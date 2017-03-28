Teen’s alleged murder plot stopped by parent

Thurmont, Maryland (WHDH) — Disturbing details have come out about an 18-year-old girl in Maryland who police say planned to commit a mass murder at her high school.

A sheriff compared the planned attack to Columbine.

Weapons police say were meant for a mass murder at Catoctin High School in Thurmont, Maryland included a gun and bomb making materials.

The girl also had fireworks to provide explosive materials for a pipe bomb and the pipe itself.

“There was no doubt in our minds that we averted a disaster up there,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

At a press conference Jenkins said 18-year-old Nichole Cevario had been planning for months, even studying school emergency plans and storing materials in her family’s home.

All of this was to carryout an attack next week that, in the sheriff’s words, were like Columbine or Sandy Hook.

“It was all so clear in her diary,” said Jenkins, “that she planned to die during this event.”

The teen is now in a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Last week her father called the school to report his suspicions and the sheriff said that call saved lives.

