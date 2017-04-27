Teens charged after liquor store clerk is wounded by shotgun blast

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Taunton, which ended with a clerk being shot and badly wounded by a sawed-off shotgun

Police say two masked males entered Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile, is accused of threatening the woman behind the counter with a shotgun. Investigators say she tried to fight back, but was shot by the teenager.

“The victim had called and was requesting assistance immediately,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. “You could tell that she was gasping for air.”

The woman was rushed to an area hospital. She is said to be in serious, but stable condition. Her name was not released.

The two teenagers then fled the scene, but police say they were able to track the shooter to his home, where evidence seen on surveillance video was recovered. After speaking with the juvenile, officers arrested 18-year-old Billy Morris in connection with the incident. The juvenile’s identity is being withheld.

Both teenagers have been charged in connection with incident. Morris was ordered held without bail. The shooter was arraigned in juvenile court.

Customers of the store say their thoughts and prayers are with the victim, who is expected to make a full recovery.

