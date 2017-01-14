Texans tight end was a local quarterback as a teen

Londonderry, New Hampshire (WHDH) — Texans tight end Ryan Griffin may be with the visiting team but when he plays in Foxboro it will feel a little bit like home.

Griffin grew up rooting for the Patriots and played his high school senior year as the quarterback of the Londonderry High School Lancers in New Hampshire.

Griffin left his mark on and off the field.

Griffin always goes back to working with the head athletic trainer Michelle Hart-Miller.

She said it was clear from day one that Ryan was different from his teammates in talent and physique.

It has been a close continuing relationship and Griffin made sure Michelle and her assistant would both be at the game.

“He actually texted the other day and said ‘do you want tickets to the game?'” said Hart-Miller.

Michelle and others in Londonderry may have split loyalties but they know how they are hoping the game works out.

