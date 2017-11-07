Texas barbecue smokehouse planned for Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A father and daughter are planning to bring a Texas barbecue smokehouse to the New Hampshire town of Hampton.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Community Oven owner Shane Pine is planning to open Shane’s Texas Pit at the former site of the Flatbread Company. He says he purchased the space about a month ago. Pine says the restaurant will feature a smoker and fire pit in the center of the establishment so patrons can watch as their meat is cooked.

Pine has partnered with his daughter, Alyssa, for the venture. The veteran restaurateur says he is excited to bring Texas-style dry rub to the Seacoast.

Pine hopes to open the new restaurant in March.

