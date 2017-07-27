Texas woman purchases vacuum, gets box of rocks, towels and chili

Houston, TX (WHDH) — A mix-up occurred at a Houston target.

A woman bought what she thought was a vacuum but when she got home and opened the box there was no vacuum to be found. Instead, the box was filled with three towels, rocks and a can of chili.

But when the woman returned to the store an hour later, the staff apparently said they couldn’t do anything to fix the problem.

“I was taken aback. I was like ‘Nothing? How can you say that you can’t do anything?'” said Customer Annie Banerjee. “And I did raise my voice because it was a shock to me.”

Target later apologized to the woman and said they will return her money and get her an actual vacuum free of charge.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)