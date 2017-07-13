The Latest: Afghan girls robotics team arrives in Kabul

The six members of Afghanistan’s all-girls robotics team have arrived at the Kabul airport from their home in Herat in western Afghanistan.

All six girls packed into a small taxicab to head to the U.S. Embassy with their passports in hand to get their documentation for entry into the United States.

Their manager, Alireza Mehraban, piled their luggage and himself into a second taxicab.

At the airport, workers and passengers wondered at the media attention the girls were receiving, unaware of their identities.

Fifteen-year-old Lida Azizi, one of the team members, was excited at the prospect of traveling to the competition.

“I am very happy. This is such an important trip for us,” she said.

