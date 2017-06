BOSTON (WHDH) - The 15th annual ALS Tri-State-Trek cycling event continues today.

The three-day, 270 mile bike ride started in Boston on Friday and will end in Greenwich, CT on Sunday.

All proceeds will go to the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge.

