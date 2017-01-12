Thief squeezes through doggy door to rob house in Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz. (WHDH) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a house in Arizona, one of them climbing through the house’s doggy door.

Security cameras on the property in Peoria caught everything on video. Police said the man scaled the wall surrounding the house before pulling dog treats out of his pocket. He could then be seen giving the treats to the family dog before he squeezed through the doggy door.

Police said the man stole thousands of dollars of electronics and left the house through the front door, where a woman was waiting for him. They then took off, leaving the front door open and the family dog outside.

The homeowner believes he knows the woman and said the suspects were driving around the neighborhood beforehand, as if they were waiting for him to leave.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)