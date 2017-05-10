‘Thought it was a hoax’: Hernandez’s fiancee tells Dr. Phil he never appeared suicidal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, told Dr. Phil that she was shocked by his suicide because he never spoke about wanting to kill himself.

The former Patriots player was found hanged in his prison cell last month, just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double murder in Boston’s South End. The medical examiner ruled that Hernandez took his own life.

In an interview that will air next week, Jenkins-Hernandez said she was the last person to speak with him before he was found dead. She said she did not believe the news of his suicide at first.

“I thought it was a hoax,” said Jenkins-Hernandez. “That this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.” Jenkins-Hernandez said her fiancee never told her about having suicidal thoughts.

“I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction,” said Jenkins-Hernandez.

This week, a judge vacated Hernandez’s 2015 murder conviction, when he was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013.

