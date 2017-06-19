Thousands of dead fish found floating in bays, washed ashore

The Brunswick Police Marine Resource & Harbor Management Division says it followed up on weekend complaints of “hundreds of thousands” of dead fish in the bays. They determined a fishing expedition on June 6 caused the kill of the bait-fish pogies.

Police say the fishing vessel was not equipped to handle a large catch of pogies and left them loose in the bay. They stressed the pogie kill is not the result of low oxygen or predation.

Brunswick officials are encouraging fishermen and lobstermen to collect the dead fish to use as lobster bait and crab bait.