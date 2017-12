(WHDH) — A group of Tennessee kids putting on a nativity pageant were caught on camera fighting over the baby Jesus doll.

The fight broke out after the child playing the sheep grabbed the Jesus doll.

The child playing Mary jumped into action and tried to take back the doll, even putting the sheep in a headlock at one point.

