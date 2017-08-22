Toddler chokes to death while eating grapes

(WSVN) – A Detroit family is grieving the death of a 2-year-old after he choked to death while eating grapes.

According to Fox News, little Ayyan Umar got into the fruit while sitting in the grocery cart as his mother shopped.

Emma Carver said she was looking at cheese when she heard her son choking and turned around and saw her son struggling.

“I even threw the cheese down, and I started banging on him,” Carver told WXYZ.

A fellow shopper reportedly attempted to perform CPR while EMTs were called, but Ayyan had died by the time they had arrived.

Paramedics were able to dislodge one grape while another grape was removed at the hospital.

The family says they hope their story encourages parents to enroll in first aid classes and learn the Heimlich maneuver.

