Tom Brady and family have Christmas tree decorated

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady and his family have their Christmas tree all decked out, featuring a special family ornament.

Gisele posted a heartwarming photo of an ornament version of the smiling Brady’s on Saturday.

From the picture you can see the family embracing and wearing matching Christmas pj’s and slippers.

This comes only days after the proud mama posted another photo of Tom and daughter Vivian decorating the tree.

