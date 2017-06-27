Tow truck driver shot in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A tow truck driver was attacked on a quiet street in Dorchester.

Witnesses say the man was trying to tow a car on Lincoln Street, a small one-way street, when they heard what sounded like firecrackers.

One woman said she ran to help and saw two holes in the tow truck driver’s shirt.

The driver was able to talk and witnesses say he got lucky. They say it looks like the bullets just grazed his shoulder.

A manager at Precision Auto Body and Towing in Mattapan said one of their drivers was shot and was going to be OK. He would not say if the driver was still in the hospital.

Neighbors in the area said there are problems parking on the street because there is no designated resident parking and there is a T stop nearby. Cars are often left on the road for days and towing is common.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)