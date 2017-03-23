Townsend murdered up for parole after killing mother, 2 children

TOWNSEND, MA (WHDH) - Daniel Laplante apologized in court after murdering a pregnant mother and her two children in Townsend 30 years ago.

Laplante was 17-years-old when he shot and killed Priscilla Gustafson, her 7-year-old daughter and her 5-year-old son back in 1987.

The 46-year old is now serving three consecutive life sentences but is now eligible for parole.

Previous rulings found that young offenders should be given a chance at freedom because the juvenile brain is not fully developed.

Several members of the victim’s family made emotional pleas to the judge to not set Laplante free.

Watch the video above to hear from the families.

