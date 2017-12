ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying cattle rolled over on the highway in Andover.

The accident happened on Interstate 495 northbound overnight near exit 39.

The uninjured cattle were transferred to another trailer, officials said.

Another car was also damaged.

