Tractor-trailer truck bursts into flames after rolling over on Route 24

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck went up in flames after rolling over Tuesday morning on Route 24 in Fall River.

State police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Route 195.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Police say the ramp from Route 24 north to Route 195 west will be closed for at least two hours.

Crews are working to clean the scene.

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 24N/B to Rte 195 W/B in #FallRiver expected to be closed for approx 2 more hours for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/lDECbu8htd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 22, 2017

