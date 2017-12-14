Tractor-trailer truck gets stuck under Westboro bridge

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A truck that got stuck under a bridge in Westboro snarled traffic on Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the truck was trying to pass under a railroad bridge on Route 30 around 11 a.m. when it became stuck.

The truck has since been removed, but officials warned motorists to avoid the area as they worked to free the vehicle.

“Low bridge” warning signs are clearly posted on the bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is moving smoothly again in the area.

** Expect Delays ** Route 30 in Westborough for a truck stuck under the railroad bridge. Westborough Police currently working the scene. pic.twitter.com/0QQpv4SwPO — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) December 14, 2017

