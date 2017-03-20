WINDER, Ga. (WHDH) – A train derailment in the Atlanta, Georgia area caused road closures that lasted for hours, early Monday morning.

The train operator, CSX, said there were no were reported injuries or hazardous material spills in the derailment.

CSX and the Georgia Department of Transportation said the impacted road crossings would be closed for hours while the train cars were put back on the tracks.

There’s no word on what caused the derailment.

