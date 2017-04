NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A trash truck crashed Wednesday morning and went down an embankment in Newton.

Crews responded to Langley Road and found a truck that was left hanging over a retaining wall after crashing through a fence.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Crews are working to secure the the truck.

