Tropical Depression Emily heads away from Southeast coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Depression Emily is now moving farther away from the Southeast coast, a day after drenching parts of Florida with rain.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon that what’s left of the tropical storm that weakened as it crossed the Florida peninsula on Monday is now 220 miles (350 kilometers) northeast of Cape Canaveral.

The storm has top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving to the northeast at 15 mph (25 kph).

The Miami-based hurricane center says the poorly organized storm is expected to lose its tropical characteristics in coming hours as it meets up with another weather front.

