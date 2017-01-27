Truck crashes into city bus in New York

Syracuse, NY (WHDH) — A bus full of passengers got rocked when a pick up truck blew right through the side.

And dramatic video was captured inside the bus.

Glass shattered and passengers went flying.

In the video you can see passengers scramble over seats and climb over each other to get to safety.

Police say the truck driver was getting off an exit ramp when it swerved to the left lane to avoid stopped traffic.

Once off the road, the truck continued on the grass and hit the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light.

A few people on board suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver and the truck drivers passenger were taken to the hospital.

Watch the video above to see the moment of impact.

