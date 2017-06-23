BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - Police in Boxborough responded to a truck fire that shut down lanes of Route 495 on Friday.

The police department posted a video on Twitter of the massive fire.

The incident happened on 495 North near Route 2.

The fire closed all lanes of traffic while emergency crews responded, but the highway has since reopened.

There was no report on any injuries or what caused the fire.

