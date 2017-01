WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President-elect Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He tweeted that the meeting would take place in Washington sometime this Spring.

He also tweeted that he is looking forward to talking with her, saying that “Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!”

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)