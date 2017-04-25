Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game postponed; makeup date announced

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain.

The weather forecast for the Fenway area calls for sustained periods of rain to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

The game has been rescheduled for the July series against the Yankees at Fenway Park. It will be played as the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday, July 16, beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

